Three days after the board of Monterey One Water decided to reject a $1 million environmental study that was paid for by taxpayers, the regional wastewater agency is facing a possible lawsuit for doing so.
The agency’s partner in the study, Monterey Peninsula Water Management District, called a special board meeting for Thursday, April 30, to consider possible legal action.
The discussion will take place in closed session without public participation, which is the standard practice for such situations.
But the meeting agenda discloses the topic of the discussion: “The MPWMD Board will confer with legal counsel on whether to protect its rights and interests by initiating litigation against Monterey One Water related to actions taken on the Pure Water Monterey Expansion SEIR.”
On Monday, April 17, Monterey One Water voted 11-10 to not to certify the SEIR, or supplemental environmental impact report for the expansion of the regional water recycling facility, which is known as Pure Water Monterey.
The board majority ruled that the environmental report was inadequate, a conclusion supported by proponents of a separate and competing water project—California American Water’s proposed desalination plant near Marina.
