In an accelerated attempt to tamp down the spread of COVID-19, shelter-in-place orders are landing at local and state levels—and possibly at the federal level by Monday. Confusion is reigning for many people who aren’t exactly sure what shelter-in-place means for them and how, say, Monterey County Health Officer Edward Moreno’s order that began Wednesday, March 18, fits or conflicts with Gov. Gavin Newsom’s "Stay Home" order that took for all of California on Friday, March 20.
Also a concern: how local law enforcement agencies are enforcing the shelter-in-place order and how those cases will be prosecuted. In addition, common questions about what people can and cannot do still linger.
Shelter-in-place orders
For about a day, local city and county officials were wondering whether Newsom's "Stay at Home" order would conflict with Monterey County's shelter-in-place order. In most cases state regulations supersede local laws, but in this case the state order appeared to be less restrictive than the county's.
"Local Health Officers may be more restrictive than the statewide order based on their unique needs as well as number of cases impacting each community," the Monterey County Health Department stated in a press release issued on the afternoon of Friday, March 20.
The announcement also said that Moreno was reissuing his earlier order, with one change: he removed an end date of April 7, to reflect Newsom's open-ended order.
Enforcement and prosecution
The chiefs of police from cities around the county, the Monterey County Sheriff’s Department and the Monterey County District Attorney’s Office are for now working to educate and request individuals and businesses comply with the order. District Attorney Jeannine Pacioni says for now they are approaching enforcement in a “very compassionate and educational way.”
For example, if a police officer or sheriff’s deputy sees a business open that is not deemed an “essential service,” they will contact the owner directly, share information with them about the order and ask them to shut down. Or, if they see a group of individuals hanging out too close together at a park or elsewhere, they would ask the group to abide by social distancing rules.
On Wednesday, Pacific Grove Police Chief Cathy Madalone told the City Council that her officers would only cite a business or individual if they “willfully” disregarded a request to follow the order. Monterey Police Chief Dave Hober told reporters in a phone briefing that in cases where his officers decide to cite anyone, the suspected offender’s information and any evidence of the violation would be collected and a report forwarded to the DA’s Office.
Violations of the order are handled with citations and will be evaluated on a case by case basis. (Law enforcement officers will not arrest suspected violators unless they're engaging in some other unlawful behavior, Pacioni says.)
The citations could come with fines or up to six months in jail. (Pacioni did not have a fine schedule available at the time of the interview.) Civil penalties for businesses that engage in unfair business practices—like a non-essential business remaining open while competitors are closed—could come with hefty penalties, Pacioni adds.
Pacioni tasked her office’s Consumer Protection Unit to actively seek non-essential businesses that are remaining open and send them letters requesting them to close.
Monterey City Manager Hans Uslar told reporters on Thursday that Monterey Police Officers had approached six businesses—some of them tourist-related—and asked them to close. They complied with the officers’ requests.
Also of concern to Pacioni is any formal business engaging in price-gouging. She said her investigators have been busy running down complaints by people calling into the office since she announced a week ago the office would be looking into those cases. (Contact information and instructions on how to file a complaint are on the DA’s Consumer Protection webpage.) Investigators physically visit suspected violators and attempt to purchase items in questions, Pacioni says.
Most-asked shelter-in-place questions
Some of the questions the Weekly has been getting about allowed versus disallowed activities during shelter-in-place include:
Can I go outside to walk or exercise?
Yes, as long as you practice social distancing, which means maintaining a distance of six feet from others.
Are farmers markets allowed to open?
Certified farmers markets are allowed under the order. (Some remain open, some are closed.)
Is construction allowed during the order?
Yes, as long as it is existing construction. New projects are not allowed.
Are liquor stores or wine tasting rooms selling bottles of wine allowed to be open?
Yes, says Monterey County Interim Counsel Leslie Girard. Stores that sell food and beverages are allowed to remain open, and he reads that to mean and/or as the definition, not both. No tasting is allowed at wine tasting rooms but sales by the bottle or case? Yes.
Are golf courses allowed to remain open?
For now, yes. Moreno considers golf a form of exercise, Girard says. The pro shop cannot sell retail products and restaurants can only sell takeout food. Golfers must maintain social distance, which means only one cart per golfer or walking the course.
Who should I call if I suspect a business or person is violating the order?
Call your jurisdiction's law enforcement agency. If you live in a city, call the police department. Unincorporated county areas, call the Sheriff's Office.
And yes, cannabis businesses are allowed to be open. Also open are veterinarians and animal shelters, with limitations.
For the full version of the county's shelter-in-place order, click here.
For an excerpted Q&A prepared by Monterey County officials, click here.
