Nearly 20,000 Monterey County residents are now under an evacuation order due to the three fires burning here, and thousands more are under evacuation warnings. And while most Monterey County residents are not under an immediate threat, everyone should have a plan of what to do and where to go just in case.
First, officials are adamant: Please abide by orders for your safety and that of first responders. Do not enter closed areas. Follow traffic directions, even if it takes you the long way to your destination, as traffic officials aim to keep everyone moving safely on roads that may become chokepoints.
The county is operating three evacuation shelters and an evacuation center (for day use from 8am-8pm) for evacuees: The overnight shelters are at Carmel Middle School, 4380 Carmel Valley Road; Sherwood Hall, 940 North Main St., Salinas; and the Monterey Conference Center, 1 Portola Plaza, Monterey.
The conference center opened Friday, Aug. 21, as an evacuation center, with limited hours to offer those fleeing the fires information, food and lodging vouchers. As of Saturday morning, it's now a fully-staffed, 24-hour evacuation shelter. The decision was made in anticipation of evacuations from the Carmel Valley, where the Carmel Fire has been burning since Tuesday, and new evacuation orders issued at 9am Saturday morning.
The county secured approximately 150 cots and blankets from the Veterans Transition Center in Marina. Another 6,000 blankets, 2,400 comfort kits and 3,000 cots arrived from the state overnight.
Evacuees will be able to sleep at the conference center and receive meals. Information about Red Cross services will be available and county staff will be on hand to direct people to more services.
In addition the county has an evacuation center at the King City Library, 402 Broadway, King City, which provides information and support, snacks, water and charging for devices. It's open from 8am-8pm.
The SPCA for Monterey County is urging people to take their pets with them if they must evacuate. For advice and help, call 831-373-2631 during the day or 831-264-5455 at night. Those with larger animals are asked to call the SPCA for guidance. For more information about evacuating with animals or help with accessing pet food, see the SPCA's website. (Where the SPCA is located is now also under an evacuation advisory.)
For more information on how to prepare in advance for an emergency, see the Red Cross webpage on preparedness.
