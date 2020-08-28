After a lot of talk by Pres. Donald Trump that testing for Covid-19 is "overrated" and suggesting that there is too much testing going on, the Centers for Disease Control reversed itself on testing for people with no symptoms to mild symptoms who have come in contact with someone with the disease. Those folks should not be tested, the CDC said.
The response from the medical community and the World Health Organization was swift and intense, arguing the decision was not based on science or sound public health protocols.
California officials are ignoring the White House and the CDC, however. Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Wednesday that he made a deal with a testing company to add 150,000 tests a day with a commitment from the company to return results in 24-48 hours. The laboratory is expected to be running at partial capacity by Nov. 1, and full capacity by March 1, 2021.
“California is using its market power to combat global supply chain challenges and protect Californians in the fight against Covid-19," Newsom said in a press release. He expects the deal with the company, PerkinElmer, will drive down the cost of tests overall in the state.
In the meantime, state health officials are still recommending testing for: those who come in contact with someone with Covid-19; experiencing mild symptoms; people in high risk categories; health care workers, first responders and others who come in close contact with the public.
A list of testing sites in Monterey County is available here.
The Visiting Nurses Association is providing a pop-up testing site 7-11am, Sept. 2, and 3-7pm, Sept. 3, at the Seaside branch of the Monterey County Free Library, 550 Harcourt Ave.
