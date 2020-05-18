Don’t let the late spring rain confuse you. On Monday morning, May 18, wildfire season officially started in Monterey and San Benito counties.
The start of the season was declared by the local Cal Fire unit, which is in charge of fire fighting in a large swath of land that is not covered by municipal fire agencies.
With more than half the state experiencing some abnormally dry weather, Monterey County is among the areas seeing a normal amount of rainfall this year. As a result, a crop of annual grass has grown across open land and is now considered cured. As the spring nears its conclusion, the brush and trees have also grown, creating a layer of highly flammable vegetation. So far this year, California as a whole has seen some 1,100 wildfires that have burned more than 1,800 acres, according to Cal Fire.
“The recent heat waves and the hillsides turning golden remind us of the importance of defensible space,” David Fulcher, Cal Fire San Benito-Monterey Unit chief, said in a statement.
Fulcher called on property owners to carve out at least 100 feet of defensible space around structures. “Please protect your life and property, as well as the lives of firefighters, by creating and maintaining a minimum of 100 feet of defensible space,” he said.
In addition to clear dead or dying vegetation for 100 feet around all structures, Cal Fire recommends landscaping with fire-resistant/drought-tolerant plants, and disposing landscaping debris by chipping it hauling it to a biomass energy facility.
