It was Jonathan Rea's race to lose on Sunday afternoon after he took victory on Saturday during the first of two races in the U.S. round of the Superbike World Championship at Laguna Seca. He was favored to win Sunday, but Ducati's Chaz Davies had other plans.
Rea, who has won the championship the last four years, took his first pole position at Laguna Seca on Saturday to start the race from the first slot of the front row, which he had never done in his career. He went on to win the race, but on Sunday his Kawasaki factory motorcycle did not keep up with Davies' bright red Ducati who led from the start of the race, despite Rea starting yet again in the top spot.
A cloudless, blue sky hung over the world-famous track as 67,000 fans attended the races over the entire three-days of racing action.
