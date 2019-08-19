Throughout the wide array of classic cars and exotic one-off automobiles—not to mention the wild, fancy outfits of drivers and spectators—Car Week on the Monterey Peninsula meant there were a lot of colors to see.
Aside from the classic Ferrari red, bright tones of the Lamborghinis and loud colors of the race cars at Laguna Seca, there is a huge rainbow in other details during the week.
At the Concours d'Lemons—a show highlighting traditionally bad cars—rust and wear on a 1961 Mercury Comet created a gradient shade of sky blue. Across the field, Andrea Enthal of Agoura Hills wore a dress she made to match her 1960 Edsel Ranger, which matches the tones of the blue/green murky water of the lake just across Canyon Del Rey at Laguna Grande Park.
Early Sunday morning, as the fanciest of the fancy cars creaked onto the 18th fairway at Pebble Beach before the start of the Concours d'Elegance, a few dozen Ferraris in red—smattered with a handful of blue and yellow ones—popped in contrast to the dark green grass of the first hole.
