Postcards From Monterey County is a weekly, black-and-white photo feature highlighting life throughout the diverse communities of our region.
~
"He's really soft on this side. You can pet him here," says Makenzi Laporte pointing at a large section of brushed, black hair.
She is blowdrying Garth, her Black Angus steer, on Thursday, Aug. 29, at the Monterey County Fair. Laporte is a member of Salinas Future Farmers of America (FFA).
Across the road, Laporte's brother, Hayden, is washing his own Black Angus steer named George. Hayden is a member of Hilltown 4-H. The soapy water drips off the cow's hair, creating psychedelic design on ground.
A short time later, Hayden will follow his sister's lead and dry George to show during the fair.
