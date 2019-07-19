Postcards From Monterey County is a weekly, black-and-white photo feature highlighting life throughout the diverse communities of our region.
~
Chase Outlaw stuffs a black, gooey blob of chewing tobacco into his lip as he ties heavy leather straps around his cowboy boots. On his chin there is a Band-Aid—just a small sign that last night, he was hit in the head while riding a bull and knocked out cold.
Outlaw, a 27-year-old from Hamburg, Arkansas, is currently ranked third in the world standings on the Professional Bull Riding circuit. He's been to the California Rodeo Salinas before and on July 17, held on for the minimum eight seconds and scored 88 points.
"It feels like stepping off a curb. It feels great," Outlaw said of the ride after round one. "A (good bull) ride is effortless—it just rolls along."
