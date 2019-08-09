Postcards From Monterey County - August 9, 2019

Mark Stephenson (center) of Monterey looks for mussel shells at Lovers Point Park Beach with his granddaughter Lucy Younkman on Aug. 8, 2019.

 Nic Coury

Postcards From Monterey County is a weekly, black-and-white photo feature highlighting life throughout the diverse communities of our region.

Lucy Younkman hopes to make jewelry out of her finds. She proudly holds up a large, white bucket with dozens of black, shiny shells.

The 10-year-old and her grandfather Mark Stephenson spent part of the sunny, cloudless afternoon of Aug. 8 searching the clear, shallow waters of Lovers Point Park Beach in Pacific Grove in search for California Mussel shells.

"I like the beach, because I can build sandcastles and there are a lot of cool rocks and shells," says Younkman, who is visiting from Virginia. "There's not a beach near me (in Virginia)."

