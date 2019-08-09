Postcards From Monterey County is a weekly, black-and-white photo feature highlighting life throughout the diverse communities of our region.
~
Lucy Younkman hopes to make jewelry out of her finds. She proudly holds up a large, white bucket with dozens of black, shiny shells.
The 10-year-old and her grandfather Mark Stephenson spent part of the sunny, cloudless afternoon of Aug. 8 searching the clear, shallow waters of Lovers Point Park Beach in Pacific Grove in search for California Mussel shells.
"I like the beach, because I can build sandcastles and there are a lot of cool rocks and shells," says Younkman, who is visiting from Virginia. "There's not a beach near me (in Virginia)."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.