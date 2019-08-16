Postcards From Monterey County - August 16, 2019

Dick Tuttle's 1964 Peel Trident at The Little Car Show in Pacific Grove on August 14.

 Nic Coury

Postcards From Monterey County is a weekly, black-and-white photo feature highlighting life throughout the diverse communities of our region.

~

The bubble top of Dick Tuttle's strawberry red 1964 Peel Trident pops open like a Pez dispenser. 

The tiny two-seater looks futuristic, like something out of The Jetsons, more than a car from the streets of Pacific Grove. Tuttle, who traveled from Santa Clara, was showing the vehicle at the 2019 Little Car Show on Lighthouse Avenue on the afternoon of Wednesday, Aug. 14.

Car Week highlights a wide variety of fancy Ferraris, classic Chevys and others, but The Little Car Show is a laid-back look at small vehicles with almost 100 on display, from petite Porsches to cute coups. 

 MONTEREY COUNTY WEEKLY CLASSIFIEDS

Need that appliance fixed?  Lawn overgrown? Find all that and more in the Monterey County Weekly  Service Directory, click here.

Time for a haircut? Need a massage? Find all that and more in the Back Cover, click here.

Tags

Staff photojournalist at Monterey County Weekly.

Become a Member Today

YOU ENJOY READING US. LET’S KEEP IT THAT WAY.
PLEASE HELP KEEP YOUR INDEPENDENT MEDIA HERE FOR GOOD.

It takes a huge effort for Monterey County Weekly to stay independent and deliver the quality news, arts & entertainment you’ve come to depend on. We’re inviting our readers to join our new membership program, a new way to support independent, local media.

Learn more.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.