Postcards From Monterey County is a weekly, black-and-white photo feature highlighting life throughout the diverse communities of our region.
The bubble top of Dick Tuttle's strawberry red 1964 Peel Trident pops open like a Pez dispenser.
The tiny two-seater looks futuristic, like something out of The Jetsons, more than a car from the streets of Pacific Grove. Tuttle, who traveled from Santa Clara, was showing the vehicle at the 2019 Little Car Show on Lighthouse Avenue on the afternoon of Wednesday, Aug. 14.
Car Week highlights a wide variety of fancy Ferraris, classic Chevys and others, but The Little Car Show is a laid-back look at small vehicles with almost 100 on display, from petite Porsches to cute coups.
