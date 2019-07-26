Postcards From Monterey County is a weekly, black-and-white photo feature highlighting life throughout the diverse communities of our region.
~
A good coffee drink is a work of art.
The owners of Captain + Stoker coffeeshop near downtown Monterey thought so enough to hold their first latte art competition on July 19.
About 60 people watched 22 baristas from Monterey Peninsula cafes squared off to pour a variety of designs in the latte foam, including intricate leaves and hearts. Three judges gathered around the black porcelain cups and voted as aesthetics of the perfectly poured drinks.
Captain + Stoker says they plan to make it an annual event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.