Postcards From Monterey County - July 12 2019

Adam Gomez with one of his pet roosters at his home on Russell Road in Salinas on July 12, 2019.

 Nic Coury

Postcards From Monterey County is a weekly, black-and-white photo feature highlighting life throughout the diverse communities of our region.

~

The rooster crows provide constant background noise at Adam Gomez' home in Salinas.

Gomez, who lives on Russell Road with his wife and children, has many animals. Aside from a handful or more standard pets, like dogs and horses—which they ride as part of the Salinas Valley Charro Groups—the family also has a pair of parrots, a flock of white doves, goats and dozens of roosters and hens, which cluck and cackle consistently.

Gomez says his wife loves the fresh eggs for cooking.

Staff photojournalist at Monterey County Weekly.

