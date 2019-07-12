Postcards From Monterey County is a weekly, black-and-white photo feature highlighting life throughout the diverse communities of our region.
~
The rooster crows provide constant background noise at Adam Gomez' home in Salinas.
Gomez, who lives on Russell Road with his wife and children, has many animals. Aside from a handful or more standard pets, like dogs and horses—which they ride as part of the Salinas Valley Charro Groups—the family also has a pair of parrots, a flock of white doves, goats and dozens of roosters and hens, which cluck and cackle consistently.
Gomez says his wife loves the fresh eggs for cooking.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.