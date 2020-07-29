Students at all 14 schools in the Salinas City Elementary School District will receive free breakfast and lunch through the 2024 school year, after the district amended its policy for serving meals to students under the National School Lunch and Breakfast programs.
The district will be reimbursed by the state for the four-year program. Previously, individual schools have had to apply, but because of the high number of families living in poverty in the district, and the high number of homeless students, which district homeless liaison Cheryl Camany put at 3,500 students, every school qualified.
"Considering the economic situation brought about by the Covid-19 scenario, it's really important and it means the children will have the opportunity to receive breakfast and lunch," Camany says. "It's one less thing parents need to worry about."
The district has had a program in place since the outset of the pandemic in which students and their parents can either drive up or walk up to their schools and receive a bagged breakfast and lunch. Meals will continue being served that way, with pick ups taking place between 10am-1pm, and again between 3:30pm-4:30pm, until schools re-open.
"We've had the last five months, including the last two months of the summer program, of feeding people, so we have good traffic flow, so to speak," she says. "We have drive thru and walk ups because at some of our sites, we have families that don't have vehicles."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.