Cultural critics have been taking the pulse of classical music for a long time, as if in awe of its longevity while anticipating its imminent demise. A more pertinent examination might be how relevant, inclusive, accessible and reflective it is. There is a conference coming to Monterey to discuss that, and more.
The Association of California Symphony Orchestras is a trade group that helps the staff and boards of 130 symphony orchestras in the state run more effectively. Youth Music Monterey County, Carmel Bach Festival and the Monterey Symphony are members. The group began in Monterey and is returning for its 50th year. Monterey Symphony is the host, and its executive director, Nicola Reilly, serves on the ACSO board.
“Just the info sharing, leaning on your colleagues, [talking about struggles], it’s so valuable,” Reilly says.
There are sessions about work harassment and civility, introducing fresh new music while appeasing older donors, using digital media and composer diversity.
Sarah Weber is ACSO’s executive director.
“There’s a great movement and discussion about adding to the traditional canon… playing living and diverse composers, women, composers of color,” she says.
There’s going to be the usual conference stuff that requires registration. But they are opening some of it – the plenary speakers – to the public because it has wider appeal.
Nina Simon, former director of Santa Cruz Museum of Art and History and author of The Art of Relevance, will talk about deepening connection to the community at 9-10:30am Thursday. Nonprofit guru and blogger Vu Le will talk about the future of nonprofits and arts organizations 9-10:30am Friday. And Patty McCord, former chief talent officer at Netflix, will talk about creating a more nimble and motivated team 9-10:30am Saturday.
That diverse lineup shows that orchestra are thinking big. They have to.
“In terms of an art form, a [symphony] is a phenomenally big thing to mount,” Weber says. “Tons of equipment and people, a big space to do it, rehearsal time. It’s a real undertaking. When it comes together, it’s magical. I think they are as relevant today as they have ever been.”
