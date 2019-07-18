In the aftermath of Donald Trump’s election, 529 women ran for Congress in 2018. Rachel Lears’ 2019 documentary Knock Down the House – which has won awards at Sundance and a Netflix co-sign – follows the personal catalysts and the political campaigns of four of them.
Paula Jean Swearengin of West Virginia comes from a long line of coal miners: “We’ve been collateral damage. They underestimate us.”
Amy Vilela of Nevada tells the camera that 30,000 families a year lose a loved one because they don’t have insurance. Including her. “I’m not going to have allowed my daughter to have died for nothing,” she says.
Cory Bush of Missouri says she never meant to become an activist, but she lives six minutes away from Ferguson. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, whose mother cleaned houses for a living, receives advice about her political aspirations: “You’re going to have to be fearless. Cuz they’re going to come after you.”
They did. And still are.
Trump used racism, xenophobia, misogyny and Red-baiting (that’s rich) to attack four congresswomen dubbed “The Squad” (Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib and Ayanna S. Pressley) in a series of tweets, including this gem on July 15: “We all know that AOC and this crowd are a bunch of Communists, they hate Israel, they hate our own Country… ” He further suggested they go back to the “worst, corrupt and inept” countries they came from, even though three of them were born in the USA.
Monterey Peace and Justice Center is hosting a screening, with a panel by newly elected mayor of Del Rey Oaks Alison Kerr, District 4 county board candidate Wendy Root Askew, and 2016 Seaside mayoral candidate Kay Cline.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.