The good news: The partial reopening of commerce means bookstores have been OKed for curbside pickup and delivery. The bad news: There are still a few weeks of sheltering in place, at least.
Maybe that all aligns as good news for local booksellers. Lots of local places are open for delivery and curbside pickup, so you have alternatives to the Amazon empire.
In normal times, Old Capitol Books in Monterey is part-bookstore, part meeting place. The events that make it lively have come to a halt for now, but they are offering book care packages for sale. You tell them what your preferences are, and the booksellers make some choices for you. There are packages from $15-$100, and starting at $35, your books also come with a piece of art commissioned by a local artist. 333-0383, oldcapitolbooks.com.
In Carmel, Pilgrim’s Way is open for delivery or curbside pickup, 10am-2pm Monday-Friday. 624-4955, pilgrimsway.com.
Also in Carmel, River House Books is back, after shutting down entirely for a while during shelter in place. Curbside pickup is available 10am-5pm Monday-Saturday. Order by phone or email: 626-2665, riverhousebooks@netwiz.net.
In Salinas, Downtown Book & Sound is offering free local delivery and curbside pickup. “It has been a big double-whammy for all of us in downtown Salinas,” proprietor Trish Triumpho Sullivan says. “The Covid-19 quarantine plus the citys’ Downtown Vibrancy Plan: Everyone is hurting with the road closures and construction. After they cut the trees down, there are no birds and it is eerily quiet – very spooky and sad.” 477-6700, downtownbookandsound.com.
BookWorks in Pacific Grove is normally thrumming with activity thanks to the adjacent coffee shop. (The coffee shop remains open for coffee and pastry takeout, 7am-5pm daily.) The bookstore is taking orders via email, at ordersbookworks@gmail.com; someone will call you to collect payment over the phone, and customers can arrange to pick up at the shop or get your book delivered – to anywhere in the U.S.
“We also offer puzzles and games to keep everyone occupied,” co-owner Nell Flattery Carlson adds. “We are so happy to be serving our community during this trying time and it feels great to offer some normalcy and comfort.”
In Monterey, Luminata Books & Gifts is in operation 11am-5pm daily, selling not just books with an emphasis on self-improvement but also candles, jewelry and other items that lean mystical. If there’s a book in the mind, body and spirit category you can’t find, co-owners Emory and Mia Michael can order it from the million titles in their West Coast warehouse, and have it available for pickup within a day. 333-1110, luminatabooks.com.
