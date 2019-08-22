CENTRAL COAST ART ASSOCIATION, 777 Pearl St., Monterey. centralcoastartassociation.com

artcal1.jpg

Maria Boisvert is one of the founding members of Monterey Bay Plein Air Painters Association. She presents a demo on Monday, Aug. 26 from 6:30-8pm.

COAST BIG SUR, 49901 Highway 1, Big Sur. 667-2301, coastbigsur.com

artcal2.jpg

“Upward Reflection,” by Rebecca Koury. An opening reception for Koury’s work, much of which is from her Ocean Dreaming Series, happens on Monday, Aug. 26 from 4-7:30pm.

CARMEL ART ASSOCIATION, Dolores between Fifth and Sixth, Carmel. 624-6176, carmelart.org

artcal3.jpg

“Watching the Fog Roll In,” by Sheila Delimont. Saturday Aug. 24 from 2-3:30pm, Delimont opens her first CAA solo exhibit Western Skies and Waterways.

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

  • - Opinionated insiders news
  • - Foodie news
  • - Events calendar
  • - E-edition and comics
Your email is never shared.

Become a Member Today

YOU ENJOY READING US. LET’S KEEP IT THAT WAY.
PLEASE HELP KEEP YOUR INDEPENDENT MEDIA HERE FOR GOOD.

It takes a huge effort for Monterey County Weekly to stay independent and deliver the quality news, arts & entertainment you’ve come to depend on. We’re inviting our readers to join our new membership program, a new way to support independent, local media.

Learn more.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.