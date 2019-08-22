CENTRAL COAST ART ASSOCIATION, 777 Pearl St., Monterey. centralcoastartassociation.com
Maria Boisvert is one of the founding members of Monterey Bay Plein Air Painters Association. She presents a demo on Monday, Aug. 26 from 6:30-8pm.
COAST BIG SUR, 49901 Highway 1, Big Sur. 667-2301, coastbigsur.com
“Upward Reflection,” by Rebecca Koury. An opening reception for Koury’s work, much of which is from her Ocean Dreaming Series, happens on Monday, Aug. 26 from 4-7:30pm.
CARMEL ART ASSOCIATION, Dolores between Fifth and Sixth, Carmel. 624-6176, carmelart.org
“Watching the Fog Roll In,” by Sheila Delimont. Saturday Aug. 24 from 2-3:30pm, Delimont opens her first CAA solo exhibit Western Skies and Waterways.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.