MONTEREY MUSEUM OF ART, 559 Pacific St., Monterey. 372-5477, montereyart.org
“Leave Home,” by Michael Bevilacqua. Raised in Pacific Grove, Bevilacqua returns to talk about his career at 6pm on Tuesday, Aug. 20. $5-$10/online; $15/at the door.
CENTER FOR PHOTOGRAPHIC ART, Ninth and San Carlos, Carmel. 625-5181, photography.org
“Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa, 1958,” by Günther Raupp. Viewing hours for Ferrari Through the Eyes of Günther Raupp are extended (11am-4pm) through Aug. 18.
COLLECTORS GALLERY OF FINE ART, San Carlos between Fifth and Sixth, Carmel. 625-0449
“Alcira,” by Cristian Korn. The True Color of Things is a solo show by Korn. It opens with a reception at 6pm on Friday, Aug. 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.