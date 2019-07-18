PACIFIC GROVE ART CENTER, 568 Lighthouse Ave., Pacific Grove. 375-2208, pgartcenter.org

artcal-1.jpg

“Blood and Bone,” by Leonard Han. Visions and Figurations-From the Finite to the Infinite is on display in Dyke Gallery until Tuesday, Aug. 30.

GALLERY EXPOSED, Seventh and San Carlos, Carmel. 238-0127, galleryexposed.com

artcal-2.jpg

“Peace Poppy,” by Rachael Short. The Little Girl Sang is a solo exhibit by Short. It opens with a reception on Friday, July 19, from 5-8pm.

CARL CHERRY CENTER FOR THE ARTS, Fourth and Guadalupe, Carmel. carlcherrycenter.org

artcal-3.jpg

Bohemian Summer: The Artwork and Life of Jeanne d’Orge is a historical exhibit about d’Orge, the Cherry Center founder. It opens noon-4pm on Friday, July 19. 

