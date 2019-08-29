CARL CHERRY CENTER FOR THE ARTS, Fourth and Guadalupe, Carmel. 624-7491, carlcherrycenter.org
“Playground Parque, Old Havana” by Ken Parker. The Language of Walls is a group show viewable 11am-4pm Wed-Fri until Friday, Sept. 20.
SOL TREASURES, 519 Broadway St., King City. 386-9809, soltreasures.com
Artists Katie Herzog and Brenda Saglio team up for Mom’s Historical Record, a group exhibit. They make an appearence at a meet-the-artist event on Friday, Aug. 30 from 4-6pm.
PACIFIC GROVE ART CENTER, 568 Lighthouse Ave., Pacific Grove. 375-2208, pgartcenter.org
“Blood and Bone,” by Leonard Han. This is the last week to see Visions and Figurations-From the Finite to the Infinite, a solo project by Han, closing on Aug. 29.
