CARL CHERRY CENTER FOR THE ARTS, Fourth and Guadalupe, Carmel. 624-7491, carlcherrycenter.org

artcal-1.jpg

“Playground Parque, Old Havana” by Ken Parker. The Language of Walls is a group show viewable 11am-4pm Wed-Fri until Friday, Sept. 20.

SOL TREASURES, 519 Broadway St., King City. 386-9809, soltreasures.com

artcal-2.jpg

Artists Katie Herzog and Brenda Saglio team up for Mom’s Historical Record, a group exhibit. They make an appearence at a meet-the-artist event on Friday, Aug. 30 from 4-6pm.

PACIFIC GROVE ART CENTER, 568 Lighthouse Ave., Pacific Grove. 375-2208, pgartcenter.org

artcal-3.jpg

“Blood and Bone,” by Leonard Han. This is the last week to see Visions and Figurations-From the Finite to the Infinite, a solo project by Han, closing on Aug. 29.

