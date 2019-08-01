VENTURE GALLERY, 260 Alvarado St., Monterey. 372-6279, venturegallery.com

artcal-1.jpg

“Back Road Barns,” by Ruth Carroll. A show entitled California Vista features work by Carroll at the downtown gallery, with an artist’s reception Friday, Aug. 2 from 5-7pm.

YAC STUDIOS, 472 Calle Principal, Monterey. 372-9922, yacstudios.org

artcal-2.jpg

Megan Kline and 60 other Youth Arts Collective artists present pieces in the Summer Art Showthat runs through October. An opening night reception happens from 5-9pm on Friday, Aug. 2.

SALLY GRIFFIN CENTER, 700 Jewell Ave., Pacific Grove. centracoastartassociation.com

artcal-3.jpg

“Monterey Harbor,” by Marie Massey. Four artists of the Central Coast Art Association show “Summer Inspiration” pieces, with a reception happening Friday, Aug. 2 from 5-7:30pm.

