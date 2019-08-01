VENTURE GALLERY, 260 Alvarado St., Monterey. 372-6279, venturegallery.com
“Back Road Barns,” by Ruth Carroll. A show entitled California Vista features work by Carroll at the downtown gallery, with an artist’s reception Friday, Aug. 2 from 5-7pm.
YAC STUDIOS, 472 Calle Principal, Monterey. 372-9922, yacstudios.org
Megan Kline and 60 other Youth Arts Collective artists present pieces in the Summer Art Showthat runs through October. An opening night reception happens from 5-9pm on Friday, Aug. 2.
SALLY GRIFFIN CENTER, 700 Jewell Ave., Pacific Grove. centracoastartassociation.com
“Monterey Harbor,” by Marie Massey. Four artists of the Central Coast Art Association show “Summer Inspiration” pieces, with a reception happening Friday, Aug. 2 from 5-7:30pm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.