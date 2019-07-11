MONTEREY PENINSULA ART FOUNDATION, 425 Cannery Row, Monterey. 655-1267, mpaf.org
“Custom House Magnolia” by Elizabeth Meyer. Creative Super Bloom is a group show that opens on Saturday, July 13 from 1-3pm.
THE BARNYARD, CARMEL, 373-0886, mfarinaartstudio.com
“Scarlet Spirit” by Lilli-Anne Price. Mark Farina, John Burton, Brian Blood & Laurie Kersey, and others open their Barnyard studios for demos and talks from 4-7pm on Saturday, July 13.
DOWNTOWN CARMEL, Ocean Avenue and surrounding streets
carmelartwalk.com. Sixteen local artists open up their own galleries and studios from 5-8pm on Saturday, July 13. Pick up a map from any participating gallery for a self-guided tour.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.