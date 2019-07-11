MONTEREY PENINSULA ART FOUNDATION, 425 Cannery Row, Monterey. 655-1267, mpaf.org

artcal-1.jpg

“Custom House Magnolia” by Elizabeth Meyer. Creative Super Bloom is a group show that opens on Saturday, July 13 from 1-3pm.

THE BARNYARD, CARMEL, 373-0886, mfarinaartstudio.com

artcal-2.jpg

“Scarlet Spirit” by Lilli-Anne Price. Mark Farina, John Burton, Brian Blood & Laurie Kersey, and others open their Barnyard studios for demos and talks from 4-7pm on Saturday, July 13.

DOWNTOWN CARMEL, Ocean Avenue and surrounding streets

artcal-3.jpg

carmelartwalk.com. Sixteen local artists open up their own galleries and studios from 5-8pm on Saturday, July 13. Pick up a map from any participating gallery for a self-guided tour.

