- Let’s say you plan on staying in for a spell. This week’s A&E Calendar is re-engineered for just such a time, with all kinds of art and culture ideas that don’t require being with lots of people. Which, in the present context, sounds kind of frightening, but in normal times we usually can’t wait to do just that – at the movie theater, art reception or play. So it may be anxiety and fear that keeps us at home, but at some point it could be met by boredom and restlessness. Keep your mind engaged. It could be as close as that book you’ve been meaning to read but haven’t found the time. (For me that would be The Beautiful Struggle by Ta-Nehisi Coates, The Sixth Extinction: An Unnatural History by Elizabeth Kolbert, and about 54 others.) Well, the time has now found you.
- Let’s say it’s been days since you’ve decided to cordon yourself off from the rest of society (or it’s been decided for you), and you just have to get out of the house. Luckily there are plenty of fine outdoor nature activities in Monterey County to get some fresh air, sunshine and exercise, with a minimum of human contact. And if you’re one of those people who bemoan sharing that stuff with tourists, this might be your moment. Or, you may find a glut of people like yourself out there on a hiking trail. The irony. Need a little guidance? Former Weekly writer-turned travel author Stuart Thornton has got your back. His Moon Travel Guide to Monterey & Carmel, tabulates the best hikes, water sports and hidden treasures in our area. He’s got 10 such books on California travel under his belt. Ten! stuartthornton.com.
- Let’s say you want to get outside the house or the apartment or the mobile home or the estate, but you’re not really a nature person (I know a couple of people here at the Weekly who fit that description) and you don’t want to aimlessly wander the empty streets. Say that you like local history and you have a cell phone. Now may be the time to look into a self-guided cell phone tour. The city of Salinas has one. It’s called History Phone. You call 831-401-9587, then press the corresponding number for one of nearly 80 notable sites to hear a recording that tells you about them. How do you know what number is designated to which site? Pull up destinationsalinas.com/salinashistory.htm on your phone, and walk away. Buildings may be closed, but you probably don’t want to go in them and encounter people at this moment. (If you want a more nature-oriented cell phone tour, California State Parks has a Fort Ord Dunes State Parks cell phone tour at 831-998-9458.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.