- The World Affairs Council puts together discourses on some of the most serious and relevant issues of the hour. Like this one: “Ill Winds: Saving democracy from Russian rage, Chinese ambition and American complacency.” Professor Larry Diamond – a senior fellow at the conservative-leaning Hoover Institution, and founding editor of the liberal-leaning Journal of Democracy – talks about his latest book, a call to action against rising authoritarianism and for liberal democracy at home and abroad. This sounds like a job for… all of us, actually. The luncheon is at 11:30am and costs $40, the talk is at 12:50pm and is free, Thursday, July 11, atHilton Garden Inn. 643-1846 to RSVP.
- Whites for Racial Equity wants to take you to the movies on Friday, July 12, at Osio Theater to see a film about one of the most consequential women of color in our culture. No, not Mystique. Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am is a documentary about the Nobel Prize-winning author of Sula, Beloved, Paradise and more. Here is a quote of hers from the movie: “Navigating a white male world wasn’t threatening. It wasn’t even interesting. I was more interesting than they were. And I wasn’t afraid to show it.” Check website for times. whitesforracialequity.org, osiotheater.org.
- The Jade Lounge (formerly Planet Gemini) in Monterey has new management. But this might sound familiar from the Planet days – they’re bringing back comedy. 7-10:30pm Thursday, July 11, it’s Pete Munoz and the Immigrants. $10. 521-1089, info@everyonescovered.com.
- “Come with me/ And you’ll be/ In a world of pure imagination.” The kids’ musical of Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory comes to ARIEL Theatrical 7pm July 12-13 and 18-20, and also 2pm on Saturdays July 13 and 20. Tickets are $9-$13, free for kids under 3. 775-0976, arieltheatrical.org.
- The Friends of the Marina Library are showing Peter Jackson’s innovative film They Shall Not Grow Old, in which he had World War I silent film footage meticulously colorized, edited and dubbed by lip readers to recreate what the previously voiceless subjects were saying. It brings archival footage to life and was lauded as an important film milestone. Take heed: There are graphic images and the film is recommended for mature audiences. 2pm Saturday, July 13, at Marina Library. friendsofthemarinalibrary.org.
- Season 2 of Big Little Lies is underway, and Weekly intern Savannah Mehrtens is spinning each episode with a weekly blog post. mcweekly.com/art.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.