- The Peace Coalition of Monterey County’s Peace Calendar Quote of the Week for Aug. 6 was: “Give me your tired, your poor, Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free, The wretched refuse of your teeming shore. Send these, the homeless, tempest-tost to me, I lift my lamp beside the golden door!” – by Emma Lazarus, 1883, from the poem “Colossus” inscribed on the Statue of Liberty.
- The Dalí Expo is showing the collaborative work of Karen Warwick and Edward M. Corpusthat they’re calling Time Flies, made up of a multimedia interactive art installation (which sounds like it moves about in a slightly menacing way) called “Kronos,” as well as “timely paper collages and paintings.” It’s showing until Aug. 31. thedaliexpo.com.
- “Mike Wallace is here.” Back in the day, when gotcha journalism wasn’t a dirty phrase, and tough questions weren’t scrutinized for “appropriateness,” those were four words dreaded by scammers, cheats and ne’er-do-wells. It was usually followed in quick succession by an invasion of the 60 Minutes camera crew, which caused the offending (and surprised) parties to flee. Mike Wallace brought a dose of tough, sensational and entertaining journalism to CBS’s flagship investigative news show. Now the cameras turn on Mike (he didn’t mind that, I hear) who died in 2012 but whose legacy still lives, like in the documentary Mike Wallace is Here, showing at 7pm at Osio Theater Thursday, Aug. 15, with a 6pm reception hosted by Voices of Monterey Bay. voicesofmontereybay.org.
- The Rifftrax boys are back in town. Kind of. They’re being satellite broadcast to hundreds of screens across the country. This time the comedy troupe (from Mystery Science Theater 3000fame), which makes fun of movies that insult moviegoers intelligence, is applying their snark to the 1975 cult movie The Giant Spider Invasion, which stars Alan Hale Jr. (Skipper fromGilligan’s Island). It’s crawling into Century Cinemas at Del Monte Shopping Center 8pm Thursday, Aug. 15. fathomevents.com.
- The American Humanist Association of Monterey Bay Area (HAMBA) invites author, lecturer and workshop facilitator LaVerne McLeod (Corn Hollow: A Journey of Sorrow and Triumph) who will talk about specific actions you can take to erase racism, 6-7:45pm Tuesday, Aug. 20 atMonterey Public Library. Her talk is titled “Creating an Equitable Society.” She’s lived through Jim Crow segregation, so she knows of what she speaks. 646-3933, lavernemcleod.com.
