On Aug. 14, the city of Seoul unveiled Carmel sculptor Steven Whyte’s follow-up monument to his Comfort Women Memorial in San Francisco, about Korean girls and women who were taken into sexual slavery by the Japanese Army during World War II. That sculptural work faces vociferous objection from the Japanese government. This second one is in Korea, next to Ahn Jung Geun Memorial Hall and Namsan Library, on the slope of Mount Nam, and Whyte says it is more of a call to action monument. 620-1917, stevenwhytestudios.com.
El Teatro Campesino has been alternately staging the conjoined European/indigenous creation musical La Virgen del Tepeyac and the Nativity musical La Pastorela as its annual Christmas pageant in the Mission San Juan Bautista since 1971. That may be ending. The diocese has apparently installed permanent pews in the 200-year-old mission, which prevents ETC from staging the two musicals there. Claudia Melendez has started up a petition asking BishopDaniel E. Garcia to reverse course. change.org.
Brenda Scenttrini Saglio’s mom served in the World War II-era women’s branch of the U.S. Navy, called The Waves. Katie Herzog’s mother published a column in the King City Rustler in the 1960s. They turn their respective mothers’ experiences in 1940s and 1960s King City into a dual art show, with an artist meet-n-greet 4-6pm Friday, Aug. 30, at Sol Treasures. soltreasures.com.
Libertarians for Peace are showing the film Little Pink House, about Susette Kelo, whose house is threatened to be taken from her by a developer using eminent domain. Kelo fought back, all the way to the Supreme Court. Guess what happened? Find out 6pm Friday, Aug. 30, at the Monterey Peace and Justice Center. lawsam1951@hotmail.com.
The Center for Photographic Art’s most important fundraiser exhibition is 8x10, composed of 90 donated works by esteemed local photographers, and raffled off for $10 a ticket. It opens 5-7pm Saturday, Aug. 31. photography.org.
Fathom Events is doing a classic movie series, playing on hundreds of movie screens across the U.S. It’s an odd assortment, including The Shawshank Redemption and Alien. The most epic of the lot is Lawrence of Arabia, winner of seven Academy Awards, starring Peter O’Toole, directed by David Lean, nearly four hours. You will feel as if you have lived through this movie instead of just watched it. 1pm Sunday, Sept. 1, and 6pm Wednesday, Sept. 4, at Century Cinemas at Del Monte Center. fathomevents.com.
