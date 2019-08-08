Printed book or e-book? We put the question to some people involved with the Harrison Memorial Library and its weekend book sale fundraiser, the biggest in the county, with 560 cases of donated books and materials. Here is how a few people involved feel about the debate over digital versus print.
Ashley Wright, director of the Harrison Memorial Library:
“Each has a time and place for me. I have a print book in my purse to read at lunch. I have Kindle on my phone. You can download books from the library. With e-books it’s more of a challenge to share. We have people bringing their kids into the library who don’t want them in front of screens.”
Barbara Darrah, president of the Friends of Harrison Memorial Library:
“I like it all. I have no preference. I’m close to 80. I enjoy whatever the author puts out. I love printed books at home. I will buy digital books if I can’t get them in other forms, and when I’m traveling.”
Ann Woka, coordinator of the annual book sale:
“I won’t let myself get a Kindle until I’m not in charge of the book sale anymore. The fact that we manage to collect between 500-800 cases of books every year indicates to me that books are not dead yet. There’s something to holding the book and turning the pages. I’m a bit of a Luddite.”
Gene Chafin, head of reference at Harrison Memorial Library:
“I think e-books are fabulous when you travel. You don’t have to carry a suitcase full of books. I prefer printed books most other times. Circulation on print materials is much higher than e-materials. Most of our patrons love the feel and smell of the printed books. I haven’t yet heard someone ask of a printed book, ‘How do I read this thing?’”
