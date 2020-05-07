Think quietly, allow
the mind to unravel
its tightly woven threads,
chase shadows through
caverns of doubt,
arrive eventually to peace
Talk gently,
set tender words adrift on breath,
sheath the tongue that would carve
with thoughtless haste,
make each sound a poem
Await occasions,
drink from the cup of patience,
let nectar flow through every vein,
waltz with the moment as your partner,
claim the reward of surprise
Live content, revel
in immense pleasures,
sunrises and small luxuries,
weigh trials and triumphs on the same scale,
collect memories in the evergreen
garden of your heart
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.