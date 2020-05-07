Think quietly, allow

the mind to unravel

its tightly woven threads,

chase shadows through

caverns of doubt,

arrive eventually to peace

Talk gently,

set tender words adrift on breath,

sheath the tongue that would carve

with thoughtless haste,

make each sound a poem

Await occasions,

drink from the cup of patience,

let nectar flow through every vein,

waltz with the moment as your partner,

claim the reward of surprise

Live content, revel

in immense pleasures,

sunrises and small luxuries,

weigh trials and triumphs on the same scale,

collect memories in the evergreen

garden of your heart

Muse 05.07.20
LAURA BAYLESS is retired, lives in Carmel Valley, and also does collage, photography, cooking and gardening. Her most recent book is Chairs in the River.

