Quarantined – no entry without
blue gown, gloves
Thrown back to pain’s beginning
age five
Small children didn’t have headaches
But your mom applied cold cloths
Like a prisoner in a gulag
No-one cares how you got there
offers any sympathy
How did this begin?
What sin did you commit?
