Muse 04.0-9.20

Quarantined – no entry without

blue gown, gloves

Thrown back to pain’s beginning

age five

Small children didn’t have headaches

But your mom applied cold cloths

Like a prisoner in a gulag

No-one cares how you got there

offers any sympathy

How did this begin?

What sin did you commit?

ELAINE Le FLEUR lives in Pacific Grove and formed a poetry writing group that meets monthly at her home
(when such meetings are permitted).

