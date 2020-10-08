Art Walk

Nathan Brown (above), of Nashville, moves back to get a better view of the mural he is painting with Casey Kawaguchi at Holly Street and Redwood Avenue.

 Parker Seibold

The canvas was seven walls spanning hundreds of feet in Sand City. And the mission was for teams of artists to convert blank space into open-air artwork that will last well beyond the first we. Art Festival, visible to the public.

“I’ve never seen this many people walking around Sand City,” says Pat Milbery, a Denver-based artist and the we. Art Festival curator.

It was a socially distanced outdoor event that ran from Sept. 28-Oct. 5, during which the public was invited to watch 13 artists work, mostly in pairs, to complete their pieces.

Art Walk

Frank Signs, one of two participating artists based in Sand City, leans over the railing of a scissor lift and steadies his hand as he paints letters on a mural at Shasta and Contra Costa streets.

The artists worked with the city, Arts Council for Monterey County and property owners to design pieces that portrayed the personality and diversity of everyone involved.

“We were working with everyone’s interests so everyone could feel proud of the final product,” Milbery says.

The murals are now complete and viewable throughout Sand City.

These photographs show some of the murals in progress on Oct. 2 as they neared completion.

Art Walk

Florida-based artist Amanda Valdes inspects her work on the corner of Elder Avenue and Contra Costa Street.
FOR MORE INFORMATION about the festival and to read artist statements, visit wecreateart.com

