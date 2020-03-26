BINGE: Silicon Valley
Mike Judge has got a successful track record of doing smart comedy about dumb behavior:Beavis and Butt-Head, King of the Hill, Office Space, Idiocracy. But when he got together with John Altschuler and Dave Krinsky and created HBO’s Silicon Valley, it was smart comedy about smart people’s dumb behavior, and it was gold. It’s about the programmers, venture capitalists, tech entrepreneurs, geeks and players of Silicon Valley, and according to Bill Gates, Elon Musk and other techies, it gets the business and tech right. But that would mean nothing if it weren’t funny as hell, which it also is, with biting satire and clever jokes that come on fast, land naturally and clamp down on the funny bone. It also launched the careers of T.J. Miller, Thomas Middleditch and Kumail Nanjiani. My wife and I tuned out during Season 5 because we thought it lost a little zing. But the sixth season just ended in December, and HBO’s got a seven-day free trial going.
LISTEN: Greg Anderson & Elizabeth Joy Roe
This millennial-aged piano duo coaxed a younger crowd to the Carmel Bach Festival on a July evening in 2016, unleashing one of their patented high energy performances that compelled theSan Francisco Classical Voice to call them “the most dynamic duo of this generation.” FormerWeekly writer Kera Abraham Panni was there at the Sunset Center and reported that their interpretations of Bach and arrangements of Daft Punk’s “Lose Yourself to Dance” and Radiohead’s “Paranoid Android” had the audience “crushing pretty hard” on them. Fast forward to May of 2018. The duo returned, this time under the aegis of the 12th annual EG Conference (kind of like a TED 2.0) and delivered their expanded remix of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah.” Their version climbs higher and higher, the chords get bigger and bigger, until it seems like it will break apart from its own mass and velocity, then it free falls to a state of grace. Go toegconf.com and search out this piece of music that it seems we need right now.
READ: Best Of Monterey County 2020
With all the stocking up, staying in, washing hands and reading the news, it might have been easy to overlook that the Weekly’s annual Readers’ Poll for Best Of Monterey County was released March 19. With categories that hearken to a simpler time – you know, like a month ago? – when one could indulge in things like the Best School: CSUMB (most schools closed campuses last week), Best Public Golf Course: Pacific Grove Golf Links (public and private courses were ordered closed March 23) and Best Movie Theater: Osio (which announced on March 17 that it was closed “temporarily”… nice touch of optimism). While you’re sharing Covid-19 memes and tips on making hand sanitizer, stop by the Weekly’s Facebook page and give your favorite winners a shoutout for their hard work in helping this community shine.
WATCH: a Broadway musical
In April 2019, the Weekly did a story about streaming and satellite broadcasts of theater works from the likes of the National Theatre, Bolshoi Ballet and Broadway HD, examining the question “When live theater is broadcast on movie screens, is it still live theater?” Whether it is or not, Broadway and local theater is dark now, so it just became one of your few options. But what an option it is. Broadway HD is like the Netflix of musicals and theater, and now they are offering a seven-day free trial to check out their archive of 300-plus full-length Broadway musicals and plays, works like Kinky Boots, Cats, Driving Miss Daisy and Romeo and Juliet. The picture and sound quality are top rate, and the subscription of $9 a month opens up a world of drama and creativity.
