To Do 04.30.20

BINGE: Russian Doll
This dispatch comes from the busy pen of Weekly editor Sara Rubin: “This 2019 show is perfect for this moment of pandemic shutdown. Has one day started bleeding into the next for you? So too for Nadia Vulvokov, a world-weary, cynical New Yorker who finds herself stuck in a Groundhog Day-style loop reliving the night of her 36th birthday party again and again and again. Natasha Lyonne (of Orange is the New Black) delivers an outstanding performance as a software engineer caught in a bleak cycle of meaningless work, meaningless sex and meaningless social interactions as she grapples with childhood demons. Prepare for a lot of dark humor, and a lot of dying (the loop ends again and again with her death) and a serious meditation on how to move forward even when you feel stuck. A second season is in the works – assuming the seemingly endless pandemic loop we’re all living in someday comes to an end.” Lyonne also co-created and co-wrote this series, based loosely on her own life, along with Amy Poehler. On Netflix.
LISTEN: To music (while coloring)
According to Psychology Today, coloring books for adults are not therapy, but can be therapeutic. Pair music-flavored ones with your favorite music for extra good vibes. You can listen to Beethoven’s Pastoral Symphony No. 6 while coloring him on a country walk in the Great Composers Coloring Book, which depicts 300 years of classical music’s most enduring music makers. Put on some Tribe Called Quest or Drake while indulging in Bun B’s Rapper Coloring and Activity Book, featuring the likenesses of Wiz Khalifa, Jean Grae and Tupac (and a word search puzzle of slang terms by E-40). We were into The Indie Rock Coloring Book back in 2009 before it blew up. Not really. But we wish we were, with fanciful depictions of MGMT, Bloc Party, Wolf Parade, Devendra Banhart, The National and more. The artist known as Ramsess makes coloring books related to jazz, blues, rock ‘n’ roll and gospel music, and hawks them at the Monterey Jazz Festival and his website RamsessArt.com. The Punk Rock Fun Time Activity Bookinvites you to “apply Siouxsie Sioux’s makeup, draw Henry Rollins’ tattoos, color the members of Green Day.” Monterey’s own Cali Roots Festival has downloadable coloring pages depicting poster art from past festivals. If you have kids and they haven’t driven you loco by now, you can share. Crayola’s The Beatles: Yellow Submarine, A Creative Experience got a five-star Amazon review from Jeremy S. who writes, “My son loves this and it allows me to continue to force him to be a Beatles fan.”
READ: Free classic literature
This is not new. By definition it’s not new. Classic works of literature have been free and available on many digital and online platforms ever since the advent of those platforms. That’s because when older works enter the public domain (70 years after its creator has died or 95 years from publication), if it’s still around and valued, it kind of belongs to all of humanity. This year, that included E.M. Forster’s novel A Passage to India, George Gershwin’s compositionRhapsody in Blue, and Buster Keaton’s film The Navigator. Classic works of literature can be like escape, but it’s not at all mindless escape. Novel writing is often the truest type of writing out there; think about how scientific and philosophical ideas sometimes don’t age well. I’ve been mining stuff from the late 1800s, like Dracula, Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, Around the World in 80 Days. I’ve dabbled into Plato, Anna Karenina, and W.E.B. Dubois. I like a little reading before bed, on my iPhone with reverse type (white letters on black background). But maybe you would like to read aloud to others in your household. And don’t read them because they’re good for you or some teacher said you should, but because they are some of the best entertainment around. On multiple online and digital platforms.
