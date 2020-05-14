Binge: Linda’s picks
Linda Maceira is the Weekly’s longtime office manager, and is often the first face people encounter when they come to the paper’s Seaside headquarters. But she’s also a pinch hitter of a writer, and knows her culture. Here, in her words, are three of her show picks to binge watch: 1) American Horror Story. “Each season has its own premise so you can watch seasons a la carte or binge the whole series. There are various horror-related themes, some of which are particularly timely today. One season involves a virus that turns people into vampires, another is set in the post-Trump 2016 election world in which hate crimes escalate.” 2) Better Call Saul. “For fans of Breaking Bad, this is a prequel series detailing the backstories of some familiarBreaking Bad characters. You’ll learn the beginnings of title character Saul Goodman’s legal career and slide into illicit activities, along with private investigator Mike Ehrmantraut’s fall from upstanding retired police officer.” 3) The Stranger. “This show follows Adam Price whose life becomes complicated after a mysterious stranger approaches him with a secret about his wife. A complicated web of interconnected secrets unfold as friends, neighbors and family members all come into contact with The Stranger in one way or another.” All available on Netflix.
Listen: Ensemble Monterey
You might know John Anderson as the conductor of Ensemble Monterey, but he’s also a professional classical recording engineer. That is especially relevant now. When Ensemble Monterey had to cancel their final concert of this season, Anderson says, ticket holders donated back the refunds they were offered. As thanks, he compiled six solos from this season’s concerts and sent the compilation to donors. The requests for more were, in his word, “overwhelming.” So about a month ago he began uploading some of his favorite Ensemble Monterey concert recordings (he has 27 years’ worth) to his Sundance Lane Recordings website, free for anyone to download. Each piece is accompanied by a written mini lecture that’s conversational (“I promised you some light-hearted material for today, and here it is”) and informative (“To create a nationalistic French style of music… Debussy had to reinvent the very basics of music”). If you are not used to classical music, first check out “How to Listen to Classical Music” from the Inside the Score channel on YouTube, where active listening is encouraged. I’m going to give a green light to passive listening of classical music too; put it on in the background while you’re doing something and let it seep in. As for the Ensemble Monterey downloads, Anderson says, “I’ll keep doing this until we can go live again.” thesundancelanestore.com.
Watch: The Wolfpack
Former Weekly managing editor, roving reporter and creative multi-tasker Mark C. Anderson recently suggested a list of “pandemic-flavored” movies to watch at home, including Outbreak, Pandemic, Contagion, Andromeda Strain and World War Z. If you have the constitution, go for it. (The trailer for Steven Soderbergh’s 2011 Contagion, starring Matt Damon and Gwyneth Paltrow, looks like a Hollywood prediction of Covid-19.) I’m recommending a movie that relates to shelter in place – but a more extreme version. The Wolfpack is a 2015 documentary by Crystal Moselle about six brothers who are raised in almost complete seclusion in an apartment in the Lower East Side of New York by their cultish parents. Although they’ve had rare supervised excursions, what they know of the real world they learned through movies. They obsessively watch and re-create them in their apartment, from costumes and dialogue to blocking and sound design, using objects from their home like cereal boxes and duct tape. Their situation is sad and surreal, but they cope by being resourceful and collaborative (IndieWire calls The Wolfpack the “definitive movie about creativity in quarantine”). Movies are the boys’ lifeline in their confinement, but the documentary also reveals its limitations too, and argues for the merits of real life, family and freedom. The Wolfpack is streaming on Hulu and the new and free (with commercials) streaming service Tubi.
