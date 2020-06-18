CELEBRATE: Juneteenth
Our two Maddoxes – Michelle Magdalena Maddox and Terrell Maddox Haberdasher – are joining forces to co-host a real-world celebration of the African American holiday of Juneteenth. Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation, issued Jan. 1, 1863, decreed slaves free, but certain states and slaveholders resisted, keeping slaves for up to two-and-a-half years – until June 19, 1865 – after slavery had been abolished (see story, p. 30). This inaugural local event happens at Devendorf Park in Carmel at 3-5pm on Saturday, June 20, the day after the official unofficial holiday. There will be speakers, activists, musicians; folks from The Order of the Eastern Stars and NAACP; readings of works by Ralph Ellison and Maya Angelou; singing of the Black National Anthem. The day’s purpose is to “create an opportunity for all the creative and connected communities of color to be seen, celebrated and centered.” Picnics, face coverings and social distancing is encouraged. If you’re not ready for this level of physical presence yet, you can register for the livestream at bit.ly/juneteenthcarmel.
READ: College literary journals
College literary journals can be a launching pad for writing careers or vocations, a forum for experiments, or catalysts for a lifelong love for literary arts. Local examples have websites that let you read your fill. The student-run, 10-year-old Scheherazade (mpc.edu/scheherazade) publishes poems, short fiction and memoirs, excerpts, nonfiction, photos and art by students in Monterey Peninsula College’s Creative Writing Club. “There are no limitations on style or subject matter,” read their submission guidelines (or lack thereof). Hartnell College’s formerly print/online biannual Homestead Review (homesteadreview.net/backissues.html) is now an annual and online only. But you can click on archive issues going back to 2001 where, in addition to short fiction and poems, they run bios on their contributors. CSU Monterey Bay’s literary arts journal In the Ords (InTheOrds.weebly.com) is the youngest of the three. The website opens as a PDF and acts the most like a magazine, with vivid art and easy navigation of its poems and stories.
BINGE: Babysitting TV shows
We’re busy, even while sheltering in place. Sometimes it helps to put a device in front of younger kids for a couple hours so you can knock out two or nine things you’ve been meaning to get to. There are plenty of mundane shows (I’m looking at you, Caillou), but given a choice, you want one that has redeeming value, doesn’t get kids too amped up, and is entertaining. Here are some. Ask the Storybots uses humor to teach little kids to investigate questions like how airplanes fly, or why people look different. Octonauts and Wild Kratts both deliver solid, fun facts on the animal kingdom (though they overstate animals’ need for human intervention). Puffin Rock, about a family of puffins and their island friends, and Tumble Leaf, about kid creatures figuring out their magical world, have lyrical and sensitive storytelling as well as blessed moments of calm. I’ve heard good things about Disney’s kid veterinarian Doc McStuffins. And you almost can’t go wrong with classics Sesame Street and Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood. So. Your kids are good, keep an eye on them, and go do your Zoom meeting. Available on various streaming platforms.
