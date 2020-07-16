EXCHANGE: Ideas According to Color
Youth Arts Collective in Monterey has been cultivating the creative minds of Peninsula youth for a long time, and that mission hasn’t changed. Their Annual 30 Days/30 Drawings finished at the end of May, but they have repackaged that idea to keep the art coming. They’re calling it Weekly Art Prompts, and every Sunday morning YAC posts a theme on their Facebook page. Mostly it’s been colors, such as mustard or turquoise, but there have also been patterns like polka dots or checkers as well. From there, YACsters and local artists can share and talk about their creations via YAC’s Facebook discussion page. Additionally, YAC’s Summer Art Show has gone virtual and you can view and buy pieces by going to yacstudios.org and following the appropriate links.
LEARN: Tiny Creatures
Ever wondered what crazily adapted arthropods are lurking in your front yard? Or how the climate crisis affects intertidal habitats? The Pacific Grove Museum of Natural History has some answers. Their Museum to You virtual programming began at the outset of shelter in place, and continued on a lighter schedule after the museum was allowed to reopen for a few weeks (museums have been ordered to close again). Here are some upcoming programs: At noon on Friday, July 17, catch Bug Out with Bree’s YouTube session on grasshoppers. At 11am on Tuesday, July 21, watch Exploring the Coast with Hannah as she explains how the LiMPETS Program and long-term data collection helped scientists track climate change. All available for free at pgmuseum.org/museum-to-you.
DINE-IN: Like You’re Dining Out
Covid-19 has fundamentally changed how we enjoy restaurant food. While outdoor dining is great, it does require you to expose yourself to the elements. If you’re smart, you’ll wear layers. If you’re very cautious, consider dining in – no, not just making a box of Annie’s Mac and Cheese and calling it a night, but truly making dinner a restaurant experience. Pick up a cocktail from Pearl Hour or your favorite bar and serve it in those coupe glasses you never use. Serve up some charcuterie from your favorite butcher shop, like The Meatery. Order a chicken dinner from Alta Bakery or grilled octopus from Villa Azteca and – now here’s the trick – replate it right away, nicely. It will make a difference because we all know the horrors of having takeout food steaming in a box for a little too long. Plus, you can enlist your children as servers. Don’t forget to tip them at least 20 percent, please.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.