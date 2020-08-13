To Do 08.13.20

PICK-UP: an old hobby
Hobbies are the good kind of time-consuming, allowing us to remove ourselves from work or a bad emotional state and channel our energy into something productive or soothing. Now is the perfect time to remember and cultivate the activities that make you happy. Maybe raising young kids has made you sideline your photography bug. Maybe bringing out your easel to begin painting has always been too much effort in the past. Whatever your old hobby was, now is a great time to start it back up again. It could mean sending the camera to the repair shop or making permanent space for your easel. It might also mean adding another dimension to a hobby. If you have kids, perhaps it’s time to teach them how to frame a shot on a film camera and help them learn the ropes about film and shutter speed. If you’re tired of Netflix and chilling with your significant other, introducing them to your hobbies is a great way to bond and keep things interesting. Try asking them to pose for a portrait.
REFRESH: your wardrobe and furniture
Before you hit buy on your Amazon cart button, look around and see if you already have it. Do you really need new sweatpants or a new top? Or can you patch it up or sew it? Depending on what generation you grew up in, home economics may or may not have taught you how to take care of and mend your clothing. Luckily there are local resources if you’ve missed the boat on those skills or you’re short on the right materials (rest in peace, Beverly’s on North Fremont Street). Check out Slowfiber in Monterey (slowfiber.com) for relatively affordable one-hour “lab sessions” – where you can go in-store and mend yourself on gear that is provided – mendbars and classes, which you can schedule online. The same thinking goes for new furniture. Before you throw out your decorative chair, see if it just needs to be sanded and restained, or reupholstered. There are plenty of YouTube tutorials on how to do these simple fixes and they may be easier than you think, not to mention you feel the satisfaction of your own handiwork every time you sit down in that comfy spot or put on that pair of well loved jeans.
DISPLAY: your old photographs
That adorable photo of grandma bouncing you in her lap when you were just a wee tot? Take it out of the dusty attic box and find it a home, somewhere you can see it every day or where it’s easily accessible. Old photos can bring back memories of the Before Times – when we could sit on granny’s lap – but they can’t be a constant reminder of all that is good if they’re hidden from view. Do a photo dump and organize them into photo albums, maybe by historical significance (i.e. your wedding or your first birthday), or maybe chronological order. Whatever makes sense to you. Do you have rolls and rolls of undeveloped film or old negatives when film cameras and disposable cameras weren’t just a thing hipsters were into? There’s services like thedarkroom.com and your neighborhood drugstore where you can send negatives to be scanned or developed. Consider framing your favorites. They’re images, right? They should be on display.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.