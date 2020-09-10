To Do 09.10.20

APPRECIATE: Music
Though streaming sites like Spotify and Pandora have drastically increased how much music is available to us, sometimes it’s all about quality, not quantity. Switch up it up and listen to solo and duet performances by the Monterey Symphony – they’ve launched a “balcony sessions” series from their Carmel office balcony (the next one is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 18) that you can catch live if you’re walking by, or watch and listen to the recordings at montereysymphony.org. They stream on Vimeo, but if you just so happen to walk by their offices in Carmel, you can hear how Mozart or Jacob Gade mix with the surrounding noises of Carmel. For more streaming concerts, tune into Palenke Arts’ live broadcast of Grammy nominee and Flamenco artist El Amir at 6pm Saturday, Sept. 12. Or perhaps you’re not into instrumental music. Listen to your music with a visual element and look for artists who release visual albums. Disney+ is now showing Beyoncé’s Black is King, inspired by The Lion King. Or if you’re looking for a throwback, try watching The Beatles’ Hard Day’s Night for a three-hour surreal comedy of the Fab Four playing fictionalized versions of themselves.
EAT AND WATCH: Dinner and a Play
The county’s favorite fringe theater company has switched gears (and locations) during Covid-19, and they’re now a supper club in addition to being a playhouse. Their new digs at 711 Cannery Row in Monterey offers outdoor seating for up to 20 people, meals, and of course, live theater (outdoors). This time around they’re doing The Aristocats. The socially distanced 25-minute performance has showings at 2pm, 4pm and 6pm on Saturday, Sept. 12 and Sunday, Sept. 13. Tickets are $29-$35. Health precautions including masks and social distancing will be enforced; seating is with household units only.
HARVEST: a Glass Pumpkin
Jack-O-Lanterns may last a couple days, but a hand-blown glass pumpkin by artists including Nick Leonoff? Now that’s a pumpkin with some staying power and beauty. MEarth’s Glass Pumpkin Patch will happen virtually this year from Sept. 14-27 (full details at mearthcarmel.org). It’s nonprofit MEarth’s biggest fundraiser this year, and this annual showcase helps them continue their mission of environmental stewardship.
CREATE: Works of Art
Whether it be for the Monterey Museum of Art’s 2020 Miniatures Exhibition or even the Weekly’s own Monterey County NOW newsletters, there can never be enough original art. MMA (559 Pacific St., Monterey; montereyart.org) is still accepting submissions for their exhibit with a deadline of Sept. 30; appointments to drop off your work are available 11am-5pm Wednesdays. Sunset Center’s Marjorie Evans Gallery is looking for pieces created during quarantine, until Friday, Sept. 11, for a new exhibit called You Can’t Quarantine Creativity that will run Sept. 21-Dec. 1. Or if you want the Weekly to circulate your work, try submitting through tipline.mcweekly.com in the “Local Inspiration” category.
