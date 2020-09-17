To Do 09.17.20

DRINK: In The Open Air
There is an unfortunate side to drinking during the pandemic. Many doctors and researchers fear that unhealthy drinking habits will spike. Instead of ending the day with two generous whiskeys by yourself, invite others to drink with you in a safe place: outside. Whether it’s having a drink at an outdoor bar or winery like the patio at Pearl Hour in Monterey or the garden of Folktale Winery in Carmel Valley, or sitting socially distanced around a fire pit with your co-workers after work – a long day’s or week’s work – there’s nothing like a well-crafted drink to soothe the soul and to celebrate (yes, there’s still time for that). Sure it’s not indoors, but the one good thing about the heatwaves that are sure to come and go through the fall is that come 7:30pm, you can feel that quintessential lingering summer evening wind down into a cool summer night – no jacket required, naturally. Mask up by default if you’re not sipping your drink.
PLAN: Your Next Moonshot Vacation
It feels miserable now that airline travel is risky and the nearby world is on fire, but there’s no harm in dreaming and possibly even executing future plans. Why not? So many brides and grooms of 2020 have put their dream weddings on hold. Take a lesson from those couples, especially the ones who are holding out, and plan your dream anyway. Will you travel alone or with some friends? How long will you be away? Two days, or maybe a month? Where will you go? Maybe you just want to be in New York City, in a neighborhood you really know, or perhaps you want to rough it out in hostels in Europe while you backpack your way through the continent. Whatever your moonshot vacation is, plan for it like you’ll take it one day when the world is safer. Research the restaurants you want to eat at, the parks you want to read in, the museums you want to immerse yourself in and the cheesy tourist experiences you want to have. Set up savings goals, so you’re not stressed about where the money will come from, and renew your passport. Your dream vacation is likely not going anywhere now, but you can take steps to make it happen.
TOUR: Your Own County Like a Tourist
Speaking of tourism, it’s one of the biggest industries in Monterey County and who’s to say that it is limited to outsiders and not locals? Sure we may giggle at people taking pictures of seagulls, or wearing shorts during the foggy, cold mornings, but tourism is there for us too. Let’s be honest, you can’t do things like visit the Monterey Bay Aquarium, but you can still spark your own imagination with a little planning. For instance, locals very well know that a cruise down Highway 1 southbound isn’t advisable now , but what about taking a trip deep into South County following the 101 or River Road and stopping by the best taco spots and open-air wineries? Or perhaps your go-to beach is Asilomar; switch it up and explore the dunes and graffiti of Fort Ord Dunes State Park or look for wildlife in Moss Landing Harbor. Maybe you want to see where the Monterey Bay Coastal Rec Trail ends? Take a food tour and get a side of history with your dish with Monterey Bay Food Tours. Plan an all-day bike trip to ride out the trail from start to finish – but just in case, bring some bus fare if you can’t feel your legs by the end of it.
