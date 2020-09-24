To Do 09.24.20

GATHER: in a reading club or writing workshop
There’s often an image associated with reading that it’s done alone, quietly. But books can become a social activity. Create your own book club by recruiting several like-minded people and read through a book chapter by chapter, reconvening every so often to discuss and analyze imagery, relevance and other literary devices, passage by passage. If starting up groups is not your thing, join one. Monterey Public Library, for example, will have an online discussion of John Steinbeck’s Cannery Row in October to celebrate the novella’s 75th anniversary. A group environment is also helpful for aspiring writers. If you’re an experienced writer, consider leading a writers workshop: assign prompts to help members work through writer’s block or teach a new format, like poetry. Or learn from pros like local author Patrice Vecchione, who offers Zoom workshops ($60 each). Her September classes are all booked for now, but get in line for October at patricevecchione.com.
GIFT: some books from a local bookstore
Support the little guys while also giving the gift of reading to loved ones. Friends of Marina Library Community Bookstore is physically closed, but they maintain a virtual Amazon storefront with great deals and finds like Grimm’s Complete Fairytales for under $10. There are a number of titles on health, wellness and spirituality at Pilgrim’s Way Bookstore in Carmel. Also in Carmel is River House Books, carrying a great variety of new books and even the works of local authors. BooksWorks in P.G. also features lots of local works. For vintage finds, Bookbuyers and Old Capitol Books (both in Monterey) or Downtown Book & Sound in Salinas are a great way to go. Or consider the gift that keeps on giving and register your loved ones for a library card.
BUILD: a miniature library
If you have the property or if you can find the public property for it, take on a DIY project and make a miniature neighborhood library. They can inspire neighborly relationships and promote literacy around town, without a syllabus or a library card required. Stock it with a few books, some for adults and some for kids, and set up some ground rules like: take a book, leave a book. There are some ideas on how to get started at littlefreelibrary.org. (See story, p. 22.)
WRITE: a paragraph
Great works aren’t going to write themselves. Don’t wait for a book contract to fall on your lap and just write. You can start with timed writing exercises, maybe writing for 10 minutes every day, right after work. Then you can up the ante, writing a well crafted paragraph every day, or devoting a solid 30 minutes to the craft when you first wake up. All great works took time to create. Your time to start writing? That can start now.
TEACH: reading and general literacy
Whether you’re a child or an adult, literacy is an essential life skill. Volunteer as a literacy tutor or conversation leader at organizations that already have established literacy programs, such as Monterey County Free Libraries’ literacy tutoring, and help adults sharpen and encourage their basic English. As for the kiddos, read to them before bed and create a productive yet relaxing habit that doesn’t involve distractions from screens. At least if their room light is still on during the middle of the night, you know they’re reading.
