Visuals 04.09.20

Avery Gallery
The 2020 Youth Art Competition is a showcase of art from local elementary, middle and high school kids. The categories are 2D (like paintings and drawings), 3D (sculptures), digital, graphics and photography. And host Avery Gallery, instead of having a physical exhibition like they normally would, has put the winning work online for a virtual tour – it’s basically a slideshow. But you really need to check it out; it’s awesome stuff. And the winning students are listed on PDFs (instead of exhibit label), so the kids get a deserved shoutout. Click on the virtual gallery link on the city of Seaside’s website, ci.seaside.ca.us.
Open Ground Studios
Last week, Seaside’s shared art studio/teaching space Open Ground Studios, “designed for creatives to work in community,” announced that they had closed their doors. But when one door closes, a virtual one opens – or a few virtual ones. They’re offering a bunch of online and digital art stuff, like moving drawing and painting nights ($124-$130), private lessons ($65-$80/hour), and 30-minute tutorials ($35/session) online. Denese Sanders is offering 15 – to 30-minute free consultations on how to set up your home art studio. And Paul Richmond has launched Get Well World, inviting you to create a work of art, writing, music, etc., that you email to youwillriseproject@gmail.com to be shared with hospital patients battling Covid-19. Go to opengroundstudios.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.