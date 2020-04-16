Visuals 04.16.20

Weston Scholarship Competition
This year will be the first since its founding in 2004 that the Weston Scholarship competition, exhibition and awards ceremony won’t happen at the Monterey Museum of Art. But that doesn’t mean it’s not happening. Students from Monterey and Santa Cruz counties are invited to submit portfolios of at least five photographs each – film or digital, as long as they’re black and white – with scholarship recipients featured on the Weston Collective website. It will be interesting to see what young people come up with in this new and rarified environment that’s been rearranged by pandemic, quarantine and social disruption. How will that manifest in the creative work of young photographers? Apply before May 22 to inspire@thewestoncollective.org; more info at thewestoncollective.org.
Monterey Museum of Art
The museum was in the midst of changes when coronavirus arrived, and the museum rolls with it by migrating online, like creating the hashtag #virtualmma, and posting a mini-gallery of pre-1945 California art. Robyn Smith has a video tour of the art exhibition The Ripple Effect: The Art of Education, a group show of work by artists and educators who were hired by Smith during her 1989-2018 tenure in the Art Department at Monterey Peninsula College. They’ve posted comments by John Rexine, MMA’s manager of collections and exhibitions, about how his team works remotely, what’s happening with the exhibition schedule, and how the museum is preparing for a post-pandemic reopening. Maybe the richest content is something they’re calling RAD (Remote Art Day), a list of online art resources for teachers, students and families wanting (or needing) to continue arts education. montereyart.org
