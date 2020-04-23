Visuals 04.23.20

Arts Council for Monterey County
The council has responded to the migration of creative work to the digital and online realm by promoting local creative exchange and resources on their website. At noon Friday, April 24, they’re hosting a live Facebook presentation by artists Paul Richmond and Erin Lee Gafill about how to stay creative and share art on a digital platform. They invite artists to email jazmine@arts4mc.org to share free online art lessons or performances. They’re encouraging small arts nonprofits to apply for Covid-19-related Economic Impact Grants before the April 30 deadline (or until funds are out) and Arts and Cultural Impact Grants before the May 10 deadline. And you can donate to the council’s Professional Artists in the Schools program for a future time in which professional artists and students can actually meet together in a school. Oh, and former Arts Council deputy director and interim executive director Jacquie Atchison was promoted this month to the post of executive director. Congratulations. And good luck.arts4mc.org
Center for Photographic Art
CPA’s 2020 Members’ Juried Exhibition, juried by CPA executive director Ann Jastrab and LensCulture creative director and co-founder Laura Sackett, was slated to open in the gallery on April 11. It opened on that day, alright, but only online. And there they reside, 90 photographs in the competition, for your perusal. It is arresting and gorgeous stuff, and will remind you of the far-flung diversity of the human experience. In addition to seeing the images online, you can buy prints or order a catalog if you want a physical work to put on a physical wall in your physical home. photography.org
