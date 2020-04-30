Visuals 04.30.20

Californians for the Arts
In many ways, California is like its own nation state. Culturally too. So it has many arts organizations that are busy and productive, even now, like Californians for the Arts. They work with members to position the arts to drive social change, wellness and economic activity (the Arts Council for Monterey County is a member). Last week they launched their first Virtual Arts Advocacy Day with 700 participants. They’re collecting stories about arts advocacy in communities, they’re accepting nominations for Arts Champions, they’re linking resources with needs, they’re posting Zoom webinars that you can watch free – like one in which statewide arts leaders check in about how they are pivoting during the pandemic. The next free webinar is “Creativity, Clinicians and Covid in California: The Intersection of Arts & Health,” 10-11:30am Friday, May 1. To register, go to californiansforthearts.org.
Youth Arts Collective
The youth arts center founded by Meg Biddle and Marcia Perry has kept the creativity alive online. One way they’re doing so is through their #yacprompts campaign, where they’re inviting the public to post a drawing, painting, photograph, prose, performance, etc., that revolves around their weekly prompts. It’s been in the works for three weeks, and the prompts have been “yellow,” “purple” and “red.” Go to YAC’s Instagram page to see what people have submitted. It’s like strolling through a gallery with meditations on the same color, and you get to hang your art in this space. Their other hashtag, #yacstersinplace, brings more art from afar. And while you’re there, go ahead and browse for a dose of lively, youthful and creative energy.instagram.com/youthartscollective
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.