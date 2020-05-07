Carmel Art Association
The doors are firmly shut now. But like clockwork, CAA had been planning to rotate its monthly exhibit through April, which would have assembled several artists in a group show called Places. It’s a show that takes you to different locales through the eyes of four different tour guides. They include the folk art drawings in Russian proletarian poster style in Susan Giacometti’s black-and-white scenes from Monterey’s sardine cannery days; Stan Robbins’ and Tim Sloan’s elemental landscape paintings; and the textural brushstrokes and interesting angles of Michel Tsouris’ oil paintings on wood panels. CAA has had good rich content online, and this exhibition is no exception; they’ll have a May show up online on May 7, but intend to keep Places and the other April works online. You can view the works, buy them, and browse other of their esteemed and many member artists – current and past – at carmelart.org.
Hanif Panni
Panni uses digital technology and pop culture style to create hybrid beings surrounded by arcane symbols – something old and something new. Nude women with forests for hair, demi-humans with animal heads, digitally painted hip-hop posters, montages that blend photography with graphic design. Music courses through his work because he’s also a popular DJ who’s rocked events like the Awaken multimedia fashion show and the former Pebble Beach Food & Wine, and an MC who performs with The BASSment at Pearl Hour (and, during shelter-in-place, live on his Facebook page). Panni blends aural and visual art – like time-lapse videos of his drawings of music figures like Ol’ Dirty Bastard, Stevie Wonder and David Bowie – until the two are inseparable. hanifwondir.com, instagram.com/hanifwondirdesign.
