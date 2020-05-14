Visuals 05.14.20

Pacific Grove Museum of Natural History
The museum is a small treasure of local history, nature art and life science, and still is during shelter in place with their social distancing programming called Museum to You. On May 7 they hosted a Zoom meeting with Jarod Alper, who talked about the mathematical models behind forecasting Covid-19. On May 9, they Zoomed viewers to the Seymour Marine Discovery Center for a demo on ocean acidification. The Zooms are archived to the website, so you can tune in later. In the meantime, check their website for upcoming virtual programming. On May 15, for instance, they’re talking moths: “Moths are worth appreciating,” the museum reports, “even if they aren’t as brightly colored as their daytime cousins, the butterfly.” pgmuseum.org.
Open Ground Studios
Like others in the local art community, Denese Sanders, founder of Open Ground Studios, received an invitation from Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula asking for thank you cards and short videos to share with employees. Sanders blew up OGS’ submission into a banner (pictured) painted by a number of artists including Sanders, Paul Richmond, Val Samson, Kim Campbell, Bonnie and Marisa Fernandez and Terese Garcia. An accompanying note reads, in part, “We thank you for coming to work. We thank you for making each patient feel cared for.” opengroundstudios.com.
