Visuals 05.21.20

Linda Lay
Artist, writer and teacher Linda Lay grew up in Marina, studied and made whimsical and crafty art in Kansas City and Los Angeles, before moving back here. Her work’s been shown from Brooklyn to San Francisco to Monterey, and been featured in the L.A. Weekly and the Los Angeles Times. She has a hip but approachable way with pop culture. Her description on Instagram pretty much lays it all out: “After Work Anger Dance, CATZINE, wrestlers, fibers, Jordans, surfers, sports, aliens, monsters, demons, fashion, witchy-things and puppets.” Can you picture it? Start at the website, then make your way through the Instagram, Facebook and YouTube for a full immersion in her playful art world. And make sure to check out her simple After Work Anger Dance series on YouTube, and maybe even dance along – the music is bumpin. lindalay.com.
Pacific Grove Art Center
Things are up in the air and it’s causing disruptions in art exhibition schedules, which can be planned months or even years in advance. Although PGAC is putting their call for 2021 artwork on hold, they are going forward with their call for Tiny Treasures artwork. They hope to have a physical exhibition at the center (as opposed to online), and are anticipating pieces about pandemic and shelter in place, which should create a compelling show that could help us process the swirls of news, thoughts, opinions and feelings. And it would raise money for the center at a critical time. They’re accepting art donations (up to three pieces, 8-by-10 inches or smaller) through June 26, they expect the physical exhibition will begin July 3, and the raffle drawing will be Aug. 28. This could change, so stay in touch with the gallery at 375-2208. pgartcenter.org.
