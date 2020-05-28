Visuals 05.28.20

Alan Estrada
Carmel artist Alan Estrada has seen his work – abstract expressionism in mixed mediums, cartoons, and illustrations – find homes from the United States to Japan, Switzerland, Saudi Arabia and England. That last one was on account of a logo he designed and donated to a British nonprofit, which in turn hooked him up with an all-expenses-paid trip to a gala at Buckingham Palace in the company of filmmaker George Lucas and actor Roger Moore. Art has taken him far.
artshabitat.org/studio-tour-artists, feelosofree@berkeley.edu
Nina Temple
Temple grew up in an artistic and musical family, studied art at university and art school, and learned from teachers Elaine de Kooning and Hiram Williams. She exhibited internationally, opened design studios in Monterey and Maryland, then refocused on the fine arts, exhibiting (her sculpture “Doby” is at Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula), teaching and painting. Her watercolors take alien, colorful and amorphous shapes that allow many interpretations. “There is a wonderful chemical reaction between water and the different kinds of inks you use,” she says.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.