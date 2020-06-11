Visuals 06.11.20

Weston Collective Scholarship Competition
The 16th annual scholarship competition encourages local high school and college students to submit work in the tradition of black-and-white, West Coast, fine art film photography that Edward Weston helped to grow into a respected contemporary artform. Eighteen portfolios were selected. The process happened online, and the work can be viewed at thewestoncollective.org/2020. Because of the pandemic, the nonprofit Weston Collective has lost some income streams, but hopes to earn some back with another initiative, an online auction of photographic work by folks like Cole Weston, Manuello Pagenelli, John Sexton, Jerry Takigawa and Wynn Bullock. The auction closes on June 15 and can be accessed at thewestoncollective.org/covid19
Recreated Local Art Challenge
Good ideas, like viruses, circulate. The Museum and Cultural Arts Office of Monterey admired the Getty Museum’s shelter-in-place challenge, which encouraged folks to recreate works of art in their homes with household items. And it was a hit: creative and funny and cultured all in one social-distancing package. So the MCAO borrowed the idea, asking locals to recreate notable local paintings and share them. One of the most charming came from Natalie via Facebook, recreating David Ligare’s “Conte de Monterrey” using an abalone shell, googly eyes and a battery. It’s a humble homage that honors art while having fun with it too. See the results at monterey.org
