Rachael Short
Photographer Rachael Short shared this message recently: “I used to hate the iPhone, then I broke my neck, now it is my camera. This has changed my subject, my approach and my technique. My process has been simplified and in a way this is making my images simpler, more pure and raw. I capture what I see in my everyday life, the little things I used to walk by now draw me in. My life has slowed down, this has changed what I see and how I see it. I still love photographing nature, light, and life in simple black and white. I never would have chosen the iPhone as my camera, but I am very thankful that it allows me to continue my art.” She’s posting images for sale at affordable prices for the #ArtistSupportPledge and #PhotographerSupportPledge on instagram.com/rachshort and on her website, rachaelshort.com
Ann Artz
Artist and graphic designer Ann Artz (fitting last name, eh?) gained an interest in art at a young age and stoked it with study at Oberlin College, and graphic design study in New York, Chicago and Switzerland. She describes her approach as “an attraction to collisions of minutiae juxtaposed with planes of space: a web of wires against a pure blue sky, a distant streak of industrial lands merged with an open sea.” The pandemic has halted some of her graphic design work, but she’s stepped up the acrylic and oil paintings in which swatches of subdued color jostle for space and finally settle into geometric patterns. annartz.com, instagram.com/annelliotartz
